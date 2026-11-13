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Holidays on Water Riverfront Drone Show

Holidays on Water Riverfront Drone Show

Enjoy a bedazzling holiday light show when 150 drones illuminate the sky on select Saturdays in December. The Holidays on Water Riverfront Drone Show returns to the Wilmington Riverwalk on December 5, 12 &19. Drones launch at 7:00pm to delight & entertain during a choreographed 15-minute light show. Dress warm and arrive early to secure parking, visit with Santa, and enjoy the sights, sounds and flavors of Downtown Wilmington's decorated streets, restaurants and storefronts. Each night of the drone shows, Santa will be set up along the Riverwalk (near the Christmas tree) for visits with children from 5:00pm until 8:00pm. All ages are welcome to attend this free community event.

Wilmington Riverwalk
Every 3 weeks through Dec 19, 2026.
Saturday: 07:00 PM - 07:15 PM

Event Supported By

City of Wilmington & Wilmington and Beaches CVB
910-341-4030
services@wilmingtonandbeaches.com
www.WilmingtonAndBeaches.com
Wilmington Riverwalk
Water &amp; Market streets
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
910-341-4030
cvbpr@wilmingtonandbeaches.com
www.wilmingtonandbeaches.com/things-to-do/seasonal-highlights/holidays-on-water/