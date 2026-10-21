History Comes Alive with Dr. Chris Fonvielle Aboard Wilmington Water Tours

Our October 25 cruise will cover Cape Fear History Mysteries

During the spooky season, join Dr. Chris E. Fonvielle Jr., Professor Emeritus in the Dept. of History at UNCW, as he reveals some of the Lower Cape Fear’s strange, supernatural tales. Was Samuel Russell Jocelyn Jr. really buried alive in the graveyard at St. James Church after a horseback riding accident in 1810? Was the inexplicable glowing orb known as the Maco Light seen by thousands of people, including Dr. Fonvielle, for at least 100 years really the ghost of Joe Baldwin, a railroad conductor killed in a terrible train wreck, looking for his decapitated head? Is Thalian Hall really haunted by the spirits of actors and actresses who performed there in the past?

Our boat, the “Wilmington” is a 49 passenger enclosed motor catamaran with comfortable seating and a restroom on board. Our full cash bar has refreshments and snacks for all ages. This is an hour and 45 minutes long cruise, $45, children $25. Boarding is 15 minutes prior to departure.