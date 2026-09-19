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Highland Holidays: A Live Scottish Christmas Concert

Highland Holidays: A Live Scottish Christmas Concert

Highland Holidays presents an intimate live Scottish Christmas concert filled with Celtic vocals, fiddle, Highland pipes, festive songs, stories, Scottish winter traditions, and the celebratory spirit of Hogmanay. This family-friendly cultural experience honors the Carolinas' historical connection with Scotland through exceptional live music.

The international ensemble features 12-year Riverdance fiddle veteran Patrick Mangan, award-winning Celtic vocalist Jennifer Licko, Highland piper Cassandra Calo, Brazilian percussionist Daniel Gohn, and multi-instrumentalist Stephen Pachuta, formerly of The Embers.

“The Carolinas’ connection with Scotland gives us an incredible heritage story to build from. Highland Holidays is about honoring that past while showing how those traditions still live in our communities today. During the holiday season, we bring that heritage together through exceptional music and dance and let it come fully to life onstage.”

St. Andrews-Covenant Presbyterian Church
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Scottish Cultural Outreach Foundation
910 338 0787
info@highlandechoes.com
https://scottishculturaloutreachfoundation.org

Artist Group Info

Highland Echoes
info@highlandechoes.com
https://highlandechoes.com/
St. Andrews-Covenant Presbyterian Church
1416 Market Street
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
https://www.sacpc.org/