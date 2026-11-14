It's the end of an era! Join us at Waterline Brewing Company for the Goodbye Grooveline Party as we give our beloved THC seltzers one final send-off! With new federal regulations bringing Grooveline production to an end, we're celebrating the good times with $7 Grooveline cans, a FREE munchie station, and classic stoner movie screenings featuring Dazed and Confused 2-4 PM, Pineapple Express 4-6 PM, and Friday 6-8 PM! Come celebrate with us, enjoy your Grooveline favorites while supplies last, and help us keep things groovy one last time!

Sunday, November 29 | 2–7 PM

Waterline Brewing Company