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Goodbye Grooveline Party

Goodbye Grooveline Party

It's the end of an era! Join us at Waterline Brewing Company for the Goodbye Grooveline Party as we give our beloved THC seltzers one final send-off! With new federal regulations bringing Grooveline production to an end, we're celebrating the good times with $7 Grooveline cans, a FREE munchie station, and classic stoner movie screenings featuring Dazed and Confused 2-4 PM, Pineapple Express 4-6 PM, and Friday 6-8 PM! Come celebrate with us, enjoy your Grooveline favorites while supplies last, and help us keep things groovy one last time!
Sunday, November 29 | 2–7 PM
Waterline Brewing Company

Waterline Brewing Co.
02:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sun, 29 Nov 2026

Artist Group Info

marykate@waterlinebrewing.com
Waterline Brewing Co.
721 Surry St.
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
910-777-5599
info@waterlinebrewing.com
www.waterlinebrewing.com