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Friends of the Library Series- Barbara Dullaghan @ Pomegranate Books Thursday, Oct 29 2026

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Friends of the Library Series- Barbara Dullaghan @ Pomegranate Books Thursday, Oct 29 2026

Award-winning author Barbara Dullaghan visits Pomegranate Books on October 29 at 6:30 p.m. as the kickoff event for the New Hanover Friends of the Library fall author series. Join us for a discussion of her acclaimed novels Secrets in the Hollow and Mystery in the Hollow.

Pomegranate Books
06:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 29 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Pomegranate Books
910-452-1107
pomegranatenc@gmail.com
http://www.pombooks.net
Pomegranate Books
4418 Park Ave
Wilmington, North Carolina 28403
(910) 452-1107
pomegranatenc@gmail.com <pomegranatenc@gmail.com>
http://pombooks.net