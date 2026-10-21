Friends of the Library Series- Barbara Dullaghan @ Pomegranate Books Thursday, Oct 29 2026
Friends of the Library Series- Barbara Dullaghan @ Pomegranate Books Thursday, Oct 29 2026
Award-winning author Barbara Dullaghan visits Pomegranate Books on October 29 at 6:30 p.m. as the kickoff event for the New Hanover Friends of the Library fall author series. Join us for a discussion of her acclaimed novels Secrets in the Hollow and Mystery in the Hollow.
Pomegranate Books
06:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 29 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Pomegranate Books
910-452-1107
pomegranatenc@gmail.com
Pomegranate Books
4418 Park AveWilmington, North Carolina 28403
(910) 452-1107
pomegranatenc@gmail.com <pomegranatenc@gmail.com>