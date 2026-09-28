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Friday Jazz at Avenue B

Friday Jazz at Avenue B

Every Friday evening, Avenue B presents live jazz, featuring a rotating roster of exceptional local and regional musicians.

From seasoned players to emerging voices, each week offers a different conversation in sound—rooted in tradition, open to improvisation, and shaped by the musicians sharing the stage. Settle in with a thoughtfully crafted cocktail or a glass of wine and enjoy the music from the bar or our open-air courtyard.

Avenue B
Every week through Nov 05, 2027.
Friday: 07:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Artist Group Info

Various artists
Avenue B
723 N. 4th Street
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
Avebilm.com