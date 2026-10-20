© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

FREE Harvest Cooking Class - Flavors from Around the World

FREE Harvest Cooking Class - Flavors from Around the World

Join the Sister Cities Association of Wilmington for our next *FREE* community cooking class focusing on the flavors of fall and creating different grain bowls from different cultures related to our sister cities around the world. 5-6:30 p.m. in the kitchen at the MLK Community Center on 8th Street. Reserve your spot by emailing membership@scawilmington.org

MLK Community Center
05:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Thu, 22 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Sister Cities Association of Wilmington
membership@scawilmington.org
www.scawilmington.org
MLK Community Center
401 South 8th Street
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401