FREE Harvest Cooking Class - Flavors from Around the World
FREE Harvest Cooking Class - Flavors from Around the World
Join the Sister Cities Association of Wilmington for our next *FREE* community cooking class focusing on the flavors of fall and creating different grain bowls from different cultures related to our sister cities around the world. 5-6:30 p.m. in the kitchen at the MLK Community Center on 8th Street. Reserve your spot by emailing membership@scawilmington.org
MLK Community Center
05:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Thu, 22 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Sister Cities Association of Wilmington
membership@scawilmington.org
MLK Community Center
401 South 8th StreetWilmington, North Carolina 28401