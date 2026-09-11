FORWARD MOTION DANCE.ORG - WINDS RHYTHM, AND SOUL!

Forward Motion Dance Company presents a stunning and innovative dance event with their annual performance - CAPE FEAR ARTS IN MOTION: WINDS, RYTHM, AND SOUL! This performance unites dancers with musical and visual artist to bring the art form of modern, contemporary, hip hop, classical and jazz dance to the beautiful and historic THALIAN HALL CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS. This is a varied and collaborative event that showcases the talents of Choreographer Tracey Varga. Presenting new performances along with re-creations of dances from the past, including several pieces with original film works by filmmaker Patrick Ogelvie, including one with an exciting new teen piece featuring teenage dancers from local studios. In a new classical piece, a trio of flutist. Sallie Dunn, Sarah Hand, and Mary Gheen will perform live onstage with the dancers. All three flutists are active in performance and education in the Wilmington community, as well as members of the Wilmington Flute Choir.

Forward Motion Dance Company is excited to invite Phillip Clyde Bernier as guest choreographer. Phillip is a Wilmington Based performer and choreographer, songwriter, recording artist, and arts educator with a multi-genre carrier, who now is owner and lead instructor of Wilmington Hip Hop Dance, where he mentors and trains young performers in confidence, creativity, and stage presence.

This exciting show is not to be missed, so come be astounded by an inspired evening of music, film, and modern, contemporary, classical and jazz dance that Cape Fear Arts in Motion in Motion: WINDS, RHYTHM, AND SOUL brings to the main stage of the beautiful and historic Thalian Hall Center for the Performing Arts. Forward Motion Dance is proud to be a resident dance company at THCPA and of our legacy of bringing quality dance performance to this historic venue. Since 2004, FMD a Wilmington, NC. based non-profit

501(C) (3) dance organization, has upheld it mission to provide local and regional communities with quality modern and contemporary dance and education in the art of dance, as well as enhance the local arts community by providing performance opportunities for area dancers and performance artists. FMD is an all-volunteer organization proudly supported by local, state and national grants, and community sponsors. To learn mor information please visit our Facebook page or www.forwardmotiondance.org.

