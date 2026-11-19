8pm Doors. 9pm Show. $15 ADV $20 DOS. 21+

$25 Limited Ticket 2 Packs. $12 Early Bird General Admission.

Fo Daniels

https://www.fodaniels.com/

Fo Daniels combines the raw intensity of a rock and roll band with a singer-songwriter's attention to lyrical and emotional detail. With a general disregard for trends and genre restriction, Daniels and his band blaze their own trail, quickly growing their diverse catalog of records- which contains a wide variety of influences but is united by the common themes of originality, heart, and rebel spirit. Their tenacious touring schedule has left audiences deeply inspired up and down the East Coast, spreading the word about a sound which can be best described as "pretty and gritty".

Skiff

https://www.instagram.com/bandskiff/

Michael Eakins

https://www.instagram.com/michaeleakins/