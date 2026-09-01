Flytrap Brewing: The Corner Market!

We’re transforming the Flytrap beer garden into a fall-filled Pumpkin Patch—we’re kicking things off on 𝐒𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐝𝐚𝐲, 𝐒𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟏𝟗𝐭𝐡 with a full day of fun...

Let’s talk about the 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭! From 𝟏-𝟓 𝐩𝐦, nestled under the trees just right across the street will be buzzing with local artisans, makers, and creatives bringing along their unique handmade goods, art, vintage finds, and more. It’s the perfect excuse to grab a pint, pop over and stroll the market, and do a little shopping while you’re here.

And that’s just one piece of the Grand Opening lineup! Check out the full list of happenings below.

- 𝐎𝐤𝐭𝐨𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐞𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞

- 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 | 1-5 pm

- 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞 Food Truck | 1-4 pm

- 𝐋𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐌𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐜 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐘𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐃𝐨𝐠𝐠𝐬 | 2-5 pm

- 𝐋𝐞𝐨’𝐬 𝐏𝐢𝐳𝐳𝐚 | 5-8 pm

And of course pumpkins galore!

The full vendor lineup with be dropping soon. Follow along on our social media platforms.