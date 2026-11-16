Monday Funday is calling! Join us Monday, November 23rd from 6–8 PM for another round of Trivia Night with Deb! This week’s theme is Family Dysfunction — from famous family feuds to celebrity marriages, divorces, and fictional parents. Gather your crew, put those brains to work, and see if you can take home some Flytrap gift cards! Best part? It’s FREE to play.

Food Truck: Wheelz Pizza | 5-8 pm