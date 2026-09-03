The Fire in the Pines Festival focuses on environmental education and highlights the importance of fire to our native longleaf pine forests. This free to attend event will have something fun for everyone!

-Kids activities including crafts, games, and educational opportunities

-Fire equipment, including multiple fire trucks, a bulldozer, a marshmaster and more!

-Hay-rides throughout the park

-Fire, nature, and other conservation related tables and displays

-Live music by Folkstone Stringband

-Food trucks

-Entertainment including jugglers and honey sampling!

-And for the finale, a live fire demonstration!

Parking will be located at LifePoint Church (on College & 17th St) and a free trolley is available to ride over!