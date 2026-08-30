Feast Fest at Flytrap Brewing: A Beer & Food Pairing Benefiting Feast Down East!

We’re counting down to 𝐅𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐅𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐚𝐭 𝐅𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐩 𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 on 𝐒𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐝𝐚𝐲, 𝐒𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟏𝟐𝐭𝐡 (𝟏-𝟒) as we celebrate 𝟐𝟎 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐅𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭 and raise a glass (and a fork ) to their ongoing work supporting local farmers and strengthening Eastern North Carolina’s local food system.

We’ve teamed up with our friends at 𝐒𝐚𝐯𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐳 for a special beer & food pairing featuring ingredients sourced through the 𝐅𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐇𝐮𝐛. Chef Sam and Marie will be serving up a 𝐉𝐞𝐫𝐤 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐧 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐜𝐫𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐲, 𝐟𝐥𝐚𝐯𝐨𝐫-𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐝 𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐥𝐚𝐰 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐞𝐬, paired with a special 𝐒𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐨𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐧 𝐀𝐥𝐞 brewed by Alexis specifically for the occasion.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐢𝐬 $𝟏𝟔 (+ 𝐭𝐚𝐱), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐰𝐞’𝐥𝐥 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐣𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝟏𝟎𝟎 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐚𝐯𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞, so make a beeline for Flytrap and come hungry! Grab your beer from the bar, add the $16 plate to your tab, and you’ll receive a ticket to take out to the Savorez pop-up station in the beer garden to enjoy your meal.

And there’s more— Their 𝐋𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐅𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 will be rolling through from 𝟏-𝟐:𝟑𝟎 𝐩𝐦, bringing fresh, healthy veggies, fruit, meat, eggs, honey, and more from local and regional farmers. So you can stock up on some good stuff to take home while you’re here!

Plus, we’ll have 𝐀𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐥 𝐋𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐠𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟏-𝟒 𝐩𝐦 providing the soundtrack for the afternoon.

A portion of proceeds from both the food and beer will benefit Feast Down East, so grab your crew and come drink and eat local for a good cause. We hope to see you there!