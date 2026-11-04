FBAR DogFest

Calling all dog lovers! Join us at Waterline for a tail-wagging afternoon of furry fun at Dogfest! We're teaming up with Cavik Insurance and Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue for a fun-filled day featuring a dog talent show, pet vendors, prizes, holiday pet gifts, and more! Plus, enjoy cold craft beer and live music from Mystic River Band!

Bring your four-legged friends and the whole family for a paws-itively good time under the bridge!

Sunday, November 22 Dogfest | 1–4 PM Live Music by Mystic River Band | 3–5 PM