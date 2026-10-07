DareDevil Improv Comedy Presents: The Roast of Wilmington Spectacular

Join us on November 21st as we roast our beautiful Port City in this Searing Comedic Tribute to the City of Wilmington with Raffle Prizes! Let's laugh together lampooning the city we love in this comical homage featuring sketches, stand up, wild characters and music.

Stand-Up Comedy from...

Wills Maxwell

Steve Marcinowski

Ryan McKee

Nancy Witter

Sketch Comedy from the Comedy Powder Keg!

Cocktail Hour from 7-8pm where you can socialize and view the dazzling raffle prices. You will be able to purchase raffle tickets at this time for a chance of winning! We will draw the winners at the end of the show.

Raffle prizes include gift cards/prize packages from: Seabird, Prost, Drift Coffee, Noma, Rosalies, Azalea Body & Massage, Boombalattis, Opera House Theater Co., Hot Wax Surf Shop and many more!!

Full bar with beer, wine and cocktails are available via the Azalea Station in the Cargo District.

This show is intended for mature audiences (16+)!

*All Proceeds go to the DareDevil Comedy Theater Fundraiser!!