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Curious Tales Night Tour

Curious Tales Night Tour

As twilight settles over Market Street, step into the Bellamy Mansion Museum for an exclusive after-hours tour led by renowned native historian and author Dr. Chris E. Fonvielle Jr. Inspired by his celebrated Curious Tales series, Dr. Fonvielle will guide you through the site, sharing the compelling truths and strange local myths behind the most intriguing legends of the Bellamy site and Lower Cape Fear region. Space is limited for this special evening experience—reserve your spot today!

The tour is appropriate for all ages, but please note that the five-story mansion is only accessible by stairs. There are NO WALK-UPS allowed, and advanced registration is required. If you have questions, please email info@bellamymansion.org before registering.

Bellamy Mansion Museum
25
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Bellamy Mansion Museum
9102513700
cgonzalez@bellamymansion.org
http://bellamymansion.org
Bellamy Mansion Museum
503 Market Street
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
9102512700
cgonzalez@bellamymansion.org
https://www.bellamymansion.org/local-artists-series.html