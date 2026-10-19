Cucalorus Film Festival presents: "Summer 2000: The X-Cetra Story"

Screening at Coastline Main on Saturday, November 21 at 3:45 PM

Screening at The Pointe 14 on Sunday, November 22 at 4:00 PM

In 2000, four pre-teens recorded a pop album as X-Cetra, then forgot about it as adolescent concerns about boys and drugstore shoplifting emerged. Twenty years later, the tape goes viral, launching the forgotten band resulting in a Rolling Stone feature and a record deal. Decades after their teen dreams faded, X-Cetra reunites to reclaim the pure, unselfconscious girlhood magic captured in their youth. Director Ayden Mayeri starred in Cucalorus 31 hit Honeyjoon.