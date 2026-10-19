© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cucalorus Film Festival presents: "Everything Else Is Noise"

Cucalorus Film Festival presents: "Everything Else Is Noise"

Cucalorus Film Festival presents: "Everything Else Is Noise"
Screening at Thalian Hall on Friday, November 20 at 4:15 PM
When a contemporary composer sneaks into a colleague’s apartment for a TV interview, a simple profile unravels into a chaotic comedy. Surrounded by power outages, a barking dog, and family rivalries, three women clash over art and ego. This sharp, absurd portrait hilariously strips away creative prestige to reveal the fierce bond beneath the surface.

Thalian Hall
$15
04:15 PM - 05:45 PM on Fri, 20 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Cucalorus Film Foundation
910-599-0476
dan@cucalorus.org
www.cucalorus.org

Artist Group Info

comm@cucalorus.org
Thalian Hall
310 Chestnut St
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
thalianhall.org