Cucalorus Film Festival presents: "Everything Else Is Noise"

Screening at Thalian Hall on Friday, November 20 at 4:15 PM

When a contemporary composer sneaks into a colleague’s apartment for a TV interview, a simple profile unravels into a chaotic comedy. Surrounded by power outages, a barking dog, and family rivalries, three women clash over art and ego. This sharp, absurd portrait hilariously strips away creative prestige to reveal the fierce bond beneath the surface.