Cucalorus Film Festival presents: "Everything Else Is Noise"
Cucalorus Film Festival presents: "Everything Else Is Noise"
Cucalorus Film Festival presents: "Everything Else Is Noise"
Screening at Thalian Hall on Friday, November 20 at 4:15 PM
When a contemporary composer sneaks into a colleague’s apartment for a TV interview, a simple profile unravels into a chaotic comedy. Surrounded by power outages, a barking dog, and family rivalries, three women clash over art and ego. This sharp, absurd portrait hilariously strips away creative prestige to reveal the fierce bond beneath the surface.
Thalian Hall
$15
04:15 PM - 05:45 PM on Fri, 20 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Cucalorus Film Foundation
910-599-0476
dan@cucalorus.org
Artist Group Info
comm@cucalorus.org