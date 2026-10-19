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Cucalorus Film Festival Presents: "Capsized"

Cucalorus Film Festival Presents: "Capsized"

Cucalorus Film Festival Presents: "Capsized"
Screening at Thalian Hall on Friday, November 20 at 7:00 PM
Filmed right here in Wilmington, NC, this sharp indie drama follows the O'Briens after they lose their home to foreclosure. Naturally, larger-than-life patriarch Ray turns the crisis into a spectacle. He packs his wife, five kids, and the family hamster onto a barely seaworthy boat, aiming for a deep-sea fishing tournament with a grand prize big enough to solve everything. But as the stakes get real, their carefully maintained family equilibrium shatters. Capsized explores the cost of living in one person’s gravity—and what happens when the orbit finally breaks.

Thalian Hall
$15
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 20 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Cucalorus Film Foundation
910-599-0476
dan@cucalorus.org
www.cucalorus.org

Artist Group Info

comm@cucalorus.org
Thalian Hall
310 Chestnut St
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
thalianhall.org