Cucalorus Film Festival Presents: "Capsized"

Screening at Thalian Hall on Friday, November 20 at 7:00 PM

Filmed right here in Wilmington, NC, this sharp indie drama follows the O'Briens after they lose their home to foreclosure. Naturally, larger-than-life patriarch Ray turns the crisis into a spectacle. He packs his wife, five kids, and the family hamster onto a barely seaworthy boat, aiming for a deep-sea fishing tournament with a grand prize big enough to solve everything. But as the stakes get real, their carefully maintained family equilibrium shatters. Capsized explores the cost of living in one person’s gravity—and what happens when the orbit finally breaks.