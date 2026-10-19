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Cucalorus Film Festival presents: "CAITY"

Cucalorus Film Festival presents: "CAITY"

Cucalorus Film Festival presents: "CAITY"
Screening at Coastline Main on Friday, November 20 at 1:00 PM
Screening at The Pointe 14 on Sunday, November 22 at 7:30 PM
Sixteen-year-old Caity prepares for the new Halloween season at her family-owned haunted house alongside her newly sober father, Paul. When she recognizes signs of a relapse from Paul, she tries to cover for him. As she struggles to keep the business afloat, she begins flirting with her own destructive habits while navigating a budding attraction to new employee Hannah. This moody, coming-of-age drama features a poignant central performance from Chiara Aurelia.

The Point 14
$15
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sun, 22 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Cucalorus Film Foundation
910-599-0476
dan@cucalorus.org
www.cucalorus.org

Artist Group Info

comm@cucalorus.org
The Point 14
2223 Blockbuster Road
Wilmington, North Carolina 28412
https://www.stonetheatres.com/thepointe14cinemas