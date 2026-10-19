Cucalorus Film Festival presents: "CAITY"

Screening at Coastline Main on Friday, November 20 at 1:00 PM

Screening at The Pointe 14 on Sunday, November 22 at 7:30 PM

Sixteen-year-old Caity prepares for the new Halloween season at her family-owned haunted house alongside her newly sober father, Paul. When she recognizes signs of a relapse from Paul, she tries to cover for him. As she struggles to keep the business afloat, she begins flirting with her own destructive habits while navigating a budding attraction to new employee Hannah. This moody, coming-of-age drama features a poignant central performance from Chiara Aurelia.