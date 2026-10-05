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Cucalorus Film Festival

Cucalorus Film Festival

The 32nd annual Cucalorus Film Festival will take place from November 19-22, 2026, in Wilmington, NC. The full lineup can be found by viewing the film guide. This year's festival hub will be located at the Coastline Center at Aloft - where you'll find the Ticketbox (pass pickup and ticket purchases), Coastline Main Cinema, Coastline Blue Cinema, and the GigSalad Lounge (workshops during the day, performances at night!). Screenings and events will also take place at Jengo's Playhouse, Thalian Hall, CFCC's Wilson Center, Hi-Wire Brewing, The Rift, and The Pointe 14. Come join us for film screenings, performances, conversations, and social events. We can't wait to create the magic together!

Aloft Wilmington at Coastline Center
$15 - $300
09:00 AM - 10:30 PM, every day through Nov 22, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Cucalorus Film Foundation
910-599-0476
dan@cucalorus.org
www.cucalorus.org

Artist Group Info

comm@cucalorus.org
Aloft Wilmington at Coastline Center
501 Nutt St
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401