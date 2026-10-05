The 32nd annual Cucalorus Film Festival will take place from November 19-22, 2026, in Wilmington, NC. The full lineup can be found by viewing the film guide. This year's festival hub will be located at the Coastline Center at Aloft - where you'll find the Ticketbox (pass pickup and ticket purchases), Coastline Main Cinema, Coastline Blue Cinema, and the GigSalad Lounge (workshops during the day, performances at night!). Screenings and events will also take place at Jengo's Playhouse, Thalian Hall, CFCC's Wilson Center, Hi-Wire Brewing, The Rift, and The Pointe 14. Come join us for film screenings, performances, conversations, and social events. We can't wait to create the magic together!