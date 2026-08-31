Creatives for Clean Water: Live Music and Spoken Word

LIVE MUSIC • SPOKEN WORD • COCKTAILS • COMMUNITY

You are invited to an evening with some of our local musicians, spoken word, cocktails, and community—all in support of clean water and a healthy future for New Hanover County. Shall we call it a Cause party?

LINEUP

Lorna Ford~The Ford Project

Art ~ Later Gator

Izzy Sorenson ~ Spoken Word

Delia Stanley ~Delia & Friends

Luis Barragan ~ Conseratorio De Musica Amaniel Madrid

and Double Cherry Pie

Venue:

Tempo 33

33 S Front St 3 f, Wilmington, NC

3rd floor. There is an elevator on the back entrance of the building on Dock St.