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Creatives for Clean Water: Live Music and Spoken Word

Creatives for Clean Water: Live Music and Spoken Word

LIVE MUSIC • SPOKEN WORD • COCKTAILS • COMMUNITY
You are invited to an evening with some of our local musicians, spoken word, cocktails, and community—all in support of clean water and a healthy future for New Hanover County. Shall we call it a Cause party?
LINEUP
Lorna Ford~The Ford Project
Art ~ Later Gator
Izzy Sorenson ~ Spoken Word
Delia Stanley ~Delia & Friends
Luis Barragan ~ Conseratorio De Musica Amaniel Madrid
and Double Cherry Pie
Venue:
Tempo 33
33 S Front St 3 f, Wilmington, NC
3rd floor. There is an elevator on the back entrance of the building on Dock St.

Tempo 33 Piano Bar and Lounge
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 8 Sep 2026

Artist Group Info

deliatheartist@gmail.com
Tempo 33 Piano Bar and Lounge
33 South Front St. - 3rd floor
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
https://tempo33ilm.com