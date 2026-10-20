© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Creative Castle First Friday Art Walk

Creative Castle First Friday Art Walk

Creative Castle First Friday Art Walk

Friday, November 6
5–9 p.m.

Castle Street between Third and 12th streets

Free and open to the public

Creative Castle First Friday Art Walk will showcase local artists while inviting visitors to explore one of Wilmington's most eclectic business districts through art, music, shopping, dining, and other creative experiences.

Businesses participating in Creative Castle may feature local artists, live sketching or painting, live music or DJs, special offerings, and other activities while remaining open to the public.

Participating venues include Terra Sol Sanctuary, The Good Lie, Gravity Records, Just Cut It Barbershop, Kids Making It, Elemental Grove Emporium, River's Edge Art Supplies, Uptown Girls Nail Salon, Home Plate Provisions, Wilmington Wine, Glimmers LLC, Harpo Properties, and additional Castle Street businesses.

Castle Street
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Home Plate Provisions
910-228-5955
kathy@homeplateprovisions.com
Home Plate Provisions
Castle Street
604 Castle Street
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
curatedoncastle@gmail.com
www.instagram.com/curatedoncastlevintagemarket