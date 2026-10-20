Creative Castle First Friday Art Walk

Friday, November 6

5–9 p.m.

Castle Street between Third and 12th streets

Free and open to the public

Creative Castle First Friday Art Walk will showcase local artists while inviting visitors to explore one of Wilmington's most eclectic business districts through art, music, shopping, dining, and other creative experiences.

Businesses participating in Creative Castle may feature local artists, live sketching or painting, live music or DJs, special offerings, and other activities while remaining open to the public.

Participating venues include Terra Sol Sanctuary, The Good Lie, Gravity Records, Just Cut It Barbershop, Kids Making It, Elemental Grove Emporium, River's Edge Art Supplies, Uptown Girls Nail Salon, Home Plate Provisions, Wilmington Wine, Glimmers LLC, Harpo Properties, and additional Castle Street businesses.