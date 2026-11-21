CRAZY CHESTER: Last Waltz 50th Anniversary Tour w/ CHURCHYARD GHOST
CRAZY CHESTER: Last Waltz 50th Anniversary Tour w/ CHURCHYARD GHOST
Crazy Chester, a homegrown NC tribute to The Band, brings the final stop of their 10-run “Last Waltz” 50th Anniversary tour to The Palm Room in Wrightsville Beach. Come for an amazing night of music complete with a horn section, special guests, and a scorcher of an opening set from local band Churchyard Ghost - no advance tickets, so be sure to come claim your spot early!
Featuring:
Jones Bell as Richard Manuel + Dr. John
Charles Cleaver as Garth Hudson + Bobby Charles
Rob DiMauro as Levon Helm
Justin Ellis as Rick Danko
Rafael Green as Robbie Robertson
Georgia Moon as Joni Mitchell + Saxophone
Danny Grewen as Neil Diamond + Trombone
Asher De La Torre on Saxophone
John Wolfe as Neil Young
Claudia Crook as Emmylou Harris
Alex Thompson as Ronnie Hawkins
Glenn Jones as Van Morrison
Charles Latham as Bob Dylan
Andrew Covil as Eric Clapton
See you there!