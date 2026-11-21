Crazy Chester, a homegrown NC tribute to The Band, brings the final stop of their 10-run “Last Waltz” 50th Anniversary tour to The Palm Room in Wrightsville Beach. Come for an amazing night of music complete with a horn section, special guests, and a scorcher of an opening set from local band Churchyard Ghost - no advance tickets, so be sure to come claim your spot early!

Featuring:

Jones Bell as Richard Manuel + Dr. John

Charles Cleaver as Garth Hudson + Bobby Charles

Rob DiMauro as Levon Helm

Justin Ellis as Rick Danko

Rafael Green as Robbie Robertson

Georgia Moon as Joni Mitchell + Saxophone

Danny Grewen as Neil Diamond + Trombone

Asher De La Torre on Saxophone

John Wolfe as Neil Young

Claudia Crook as Emmylou Harris

Alex Thompson as Ronnie Hawkins

Glenn Jones as Van Morrison

Charles Latham as Bob Dylan

Andrew Covil as Eric Clapton

See you there!