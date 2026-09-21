City Ballet presents "The Nutcracker"

Based on the original tale by ETA Hoffmann, City Ballet's "The Nutcracker" features all your favorite ballet traditions like Drosselmeyer, the Sugar Plum Fairy, and Marie and her Nutcracker Prince, woven together with beautiful storytelling, gorgeous costumes, all accompanied by the City Ballet Orchestra with special guest, the Cape Fear Chorale. See why so many start their holiday season with City Ballet's "The Nutcracker." The region's own ballet company, City Ballet staged the first full-length ballet production in the Wilson Center when it opened in 2015, and has continued to bring professional classical and contemporary ballet to the stage every season.