Chamber Music Wilmington presents Erinys Quartet & Oskar Espina Ruiz

Join Chamber Music Wilmington for a performance of excellence and grace with The Erinys Quartet. They were founded in 2018 at the Sibelius Academy in Helsinki has artistic roots in Estonia, Lithuania, Greece, Finland, and the U.S. They quickly gained recognition, winning First Prize at the 2025 Trondheim International Chamber Music Competition and the Audience Prize at the Bad Tölz Competition. Currently, they serve as the graduate string quartet-in-residence at Indiana University Jacobs School of Music.

“These exceptional young musicians achieve absolute excellence with a classical repertoire of chamber music as well as brilliant modern works.” — Trondheim & Bad Tölz Competition — International Jury Reviews

The Erinys Quartet holds a diploma in string quartet from the Curtis Institute of Music, where they studied with the Dover Quartet, and they completed a diploma in chamber music at Escuela Superior de Música Reina Sofía in Madrid, Spain, under the guidance of Professor Günter Pichler of the Alban Berg Quartet.

The Quartet consists of musicians: Elizabeth Stewart on Violin, Joosep Reimaa on Violin, Marija Räisänen on Viola, Stergios Theodoridis on Cello, and Oskar Espina Ruiz on Clarinet.

For this special performance of the Brahms Clarinet Quintet, the Erinys Quartet will be joined by renowned clarinet soloist and Chamber Music Wilmington's artistic director Oskar Espina Ruiz.