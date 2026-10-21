Cape Fear Legends & Lore River Cruise

Cape Fear Legends & Lore – October 24 – 10 am

Get to know the Cape Fear’s most enduring legends with this special cruise charting the stories that don’t always get told. From the tunnels underneath the city to the colonial imposter who tempted fate by claiming to be royal, this cruise will traverse the last 250 years of local history to get at the heart of what’s fact and what’s fiction. Stories will be told about ghostly encounters, a post-Revolutionary War duel, an escaped circus elephant and the rebellious age of Prohibition. Hunter Ingram, historian at Burgwin-Wright House, will share these stories and more. This is a 90 minute cruise $40. Boarding is 15 minutes prior to departure.