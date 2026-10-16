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Being Deformed Saved My Life

Being Deformed Saved My Life

The Solo show explores how growing up disabled in a conservative religious church in a rural, working-class community compelled life decisions that led to becoming a professor and mother of five children within contemporary culture. The performance is followed by an open talkback with the audience.

Being Deformed Saved My Life draws on the autobiographical portions of the performer-author's book, Stories of Raising Boys: Masculinity, Disability, Gender Expansiveness and Anxiety, published by Temple University Press (2026).

Free and Open to the Public
Leutze 125 Studio Black Box
UNCW Campus
November 4th and 5th 7:00 PM

UNCW Campus - Leutze 125 (Studio Black Box)
07:00 PM - 08:15 PM, every day through Nov 05, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

UNCW Interdisciplinary Studies Program

Artist Group Info

Julie-Ann Scott-Pollock
scottj@uncw.edu
https://www.uncwstorytelling.org/our-director-main
UNCW Campus - Leutze 125 (Studio Black Box)
671 Racine Dr
Wilmington, North Carolina 28403
(207) 991-8393
scottj@uncw.edu