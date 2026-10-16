The Solo show explores how growing up disabled in a conservative religious church in a rural, working-class community compelled life decisions that led to becoming a professor and mother of five children within contemporary culture. The performance is followed by an open talkback with the audience.

Being Deformed Saved My Life draws on the autobiographical portions of the performer-author's book, Stories of Raising Boys: Masculinity, Disability, Gender Expansiveness and Anxiety, published by Temple University Press (2026).

Free and Open to the Public

Leutze 125 Studio Black Box

UNCW Campus

November 4th and 5th 7:00 PM