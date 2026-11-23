Downtown Wilmington is getting a little brighter this holiday season! ✨🎄

The Downtown Business Alliance (DBA) invites you to celebrate the season with Battle of the Bulbs, a festive holiday decorating competition featuring businesses throughout Downtown Wilmington.

From twinkling lights to creative window displays, downtown businesses are decking the halls and bringing extra holiday magic to our streets. Explore the downtown districts, admire the displays, shop local, and help us celebrate the businesses making downtown shine this season!

FOR DOWNTOWN BUSINESSES

Get in on the friendly competition! Decorate your storefront, show off your holiday spirit, and compete for seasonal bragging rights in four award categories:

🏆 Best in Glow

🏆 Downtown Spirit

🏆 People’s Choice

🏆 Most Decked Out District

Business Registration: Open until November 23, 2026

Registration Deadline: November 23 at 12 PM

Displays Ready: Thanksgiving Weekend

FOR THE COMMUNITY:

Make your way through Downtown Wilmington to enjoy the festive displays, discover local businesses, and vote for your favorites!

People’s Choice voting kicks off Friday, November 27, following the Downtown Holiday Tree Lighting. You can cast one vote per day throughout the competition, so make sure to revisit your favorites! The voting link will be available at battleofthebulbs.com when voting opens.

IMPORTANT DATES

November 2: Business registration opens.

November 23 at 12 PM: Business registration closes.

November 27: People’s Choice voting begins following the Downtown Holiday Tree Lighting.

December 9–10: Official judging takes place.

January 4, 2027: People’s Choice voting closes at 11:59 PM.

January 11, 2027: Winners announced at the DBA Monthly Meeting.

Whether you’re competing for the brightest storefront or simply enjoying the sights, there’s plenty of holiday spirit to go around!

Learn more, register your business, and vote at: battleofthebulbs.com