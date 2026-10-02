"A Web of Wonder" by Theatre for All

Four writers are on a tight deadline. Can they create a blockbuster holiday tale for their bosses at NitFlix?

The writers spin tales of hopes and dreams, Vikings and elves, family feuds, mysterious gifts—and one very unusual spider. Join us to celebrate the invisible threads that connect us all in this heartfelt, hilarious, and delightfully peculiar winter play! Features song, dance, puppetry, and stories you won't soon forget.

Friday, 12/18 at 7:00 pm

with lobby reception beginning at 6:00 pm (choir, nibbles, drinks)

Saturday, 12/19 at 2:00 pm

pay-what-you-want performance!

Like all Theatre for All shows, "A Web of Wonder" was co-created with a cast of adult performers with disabilities.