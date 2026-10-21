A "Colonial Apparition" River Cruise Aboard Wilmington Water Tours

A Colonial Apparition on the Cape Fear

October 30 – 6 PM AND

December 5 – 1:30 pm and 3:30 pm

This is one of Wilmington’s most authentic ghost stories that takes place on the Cape Fear River during the Revolutionary War era. The story takes place aboard the Steamer Wilmington and draws from an encounter with the ghosts of two Scottish Highlanders with ties to the Revolutionary war. The story was written in 1898 by James Sprunt. Don’t miss this holiday event like no other. Wilmington Water Tours and Hunter Ingram with the Burgwin-Wright House have partnered to offer a river cruise based on this story.