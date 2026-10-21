A "Colonial Apparition" River Cruise Aboard Wilmington Water Tours
A "Colonial Apparition" River Cruise Aboard Wilmington Water Tours
A Colonial Apparition on the Cape Fear
October 30 – 6 PM AND
December 5 – 1:30 pm and 3:30 pm
This is one of Wilmington’s most authentic ghost stories that takes place on the Cape Fear River during the Revolutionary War era. The story takes place aboard the Steamer Wilmington and draws from an encounter with the ghosts of two Scottish Highlanders with ties to the Revolutionary war. The story was written in 1898 by James Sprunt. Don’t miss this holiday event like no other. Wilmington Water Tours and Hunter Ingram with the Burgwin-Wright House have partnered to offer a river cruise based on this story.
Wilmington Water Tours LLC
$40
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Wilmington Water Tours LLC
910-338-3134
info@wilmingtonwt.com
Wilmington Water Tours LLC
212 S Water StreetWilmington , North Carolina 28401
910-338-3134
info@wilmingtonwt.com