A "Colonial Apparition" River Cruise Aboard Wilmington Water Tours

A "Colonial Apparition" on the Cape Fear

October 30 – 6:00 PM

This is one Wilmington’s most authentic ghost story that takes place on the Cape Fear river during the Revolutionary War era. The story takes place aboard the Steamer Wilmington and draws from an encounter with the ghosts of two Scottish Highlanders with ties to the Revolutionary war. The story was written in 1898 by James Sprunt. Don’t miss this holiday event like no other. Wilmington Water Tours and Burgwin-Wright House have partnered to offer a river cruise based on this story.

Our boat, The Wilmington, has comfortable seating for up to 49 passengers, refreshments for all ages at the bar and a restroom on board. This is a 90 minute cruise $40. Boarding is 15 minutes prior to departure.

