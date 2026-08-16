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2026 Back Door Kitchen Tour

2026 Back Door Kitchen Tour

A much-anticipated annual tour of 8 historic homes in the downtown Historic District, first floor only, rain or shine. The homes have been restored, preserved, renovated (kitchen), and will now be shared with guests on the tour. Proceeds benefit Wilmington non-profits through the Residents of Old Wilmington Grants Program.

Historic Downtown Wilmington
$40.00
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Residents of Old Wilmington (ROW)
info@rowilmington.org
www.rowilmington.org
Historic Downtown Wilmington