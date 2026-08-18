Archived Commentaries

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Gary Trawick reflects on how his hometown of Burgaw has changed, for the better, from when he was a child there.
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Bob Thompson shares some thoughts on what freedom of religion means in America.
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Gary Trawick reminds us why North Carolina proudly claims itself “First in Freedom” and of the significance of the two dates on our state flag.
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Gary Trawick is a retired Superior Court Judge, writer and teller of stories. He and his wife, Jennings, live in Burgaw
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Kamili Anderson tells us why this region is known as the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor.
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Brunswick County Library Director Patricia Dew talks about how today’s library is probably different than the one you grew up with.
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Robert Leddy has been a member of the Writers Guild since 2000. His show “Wilbur & Orville: The Workshop Upstairs” runs through the end of May.
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Gary Trawick is a retired Superior Court Judge, writer and teller of stories. He and his wife, Jennings, live in Burgaw
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Mahlaynee Cooper is a poet, teaching artist, and the founder of Speak Ya Peace NC.