Commentary: Robert Leddy "Wright Brothers"

We all know the story of the Wright Brothers successful first flight in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina. Local writer Robert Leddy dug deep into the Brothers’ childhood to learn how these brothers succeeded where everyone else failed. The result of his research now forms his one man show “Wilbur & Orville: The Workshop Upstairs.” This is an excerpt from that show.

Robert Leddy has been a member of the Writers Guild since 2000. His show “Wilbur & Orville: The Workshop Upstairs” runs through the end of May.

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