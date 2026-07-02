Commentary: First in Freedom: Gary Trawick

In a few days we will be celebrating our nation’s 250th birthday. This is a big deal; too big to be confined to celebrating just one day. That is why in North Carolina there are celebratory events planned over several months.

While we celebrate July 4th as the nation’s birthday, the Declaration of Independence signed that day would not have happened except for events that occurred before then. North Carolinians often say we were “First in Freedom.” Let’s take a look at some activities that happened in North Carolina that entitle us to make that claim.

On October 25th, 1774, fifty-one women in Edenton, North Carolina met and formed an alliance protesting the Tea Act and more broadly “Taxation without Representation.” It is known as the Edenton Tea Party. It is one of the earliest women’s political protests in the country. It was ridiculed in London newspapers with cartoons. In our country, it was praised.

It is alleged that on May 20, 1775, citizens of Mecklenburg County, North Carolina declared their independence from Great Britain. There are no surviving copies of the Declaration, but several witnesses in the early 1800s claimed to have been present when it was adopted. Providing it did happen, it would be the earliest declaration of independence in the American colonies. The tradition that it is true is so strong the date is on our State flag and Seal.

The spirit of independence was growing so strong English authorities decided the rebellion had to be quashed before it flowered. To do this, they sent agents into the community of Cross Creek –now present-day Fayetteville – to recruit loyalists to come to Wilmington and unite with regular British troops. The combined force would then spread out across North Carolina and subdue the fledgling rebellion. The Loyalists coming to Wilmington were mostly former Highland Scots who had taken an oath to be loyal to the King. They were met on February 27th at Moores Creek Bridge, about ten miles west of Burgaw, by Patriot forces. The Patriot forces were completely victorious. This was the first decisive Patriot victory of the American Revolution.

The Provincial Congress meeting in Halifax, North Carolina unanimously adopted on April 12th 1776 the Halifax Resolves. It is the first official action taken by an American government body directing its representatives meeting in Philadelphia to vote to declare independence from Great Britain. This date also appears on our State Flag and Seal.

Mary Vann Landingham, in a speech she gave in 1900, said: North Carolina was a vale of humility between two mountains of conceit.” Of course, she was comparing the humility of our people with the boastfulness of Virginia and South Carolina. Her description mirrors our state motto adopted in 1893: Esse Quam Videri – to be, rather than to seem. These two slogans describe the people of North Carolina. We deplore excessive bragging, boasting, and someone trying to appear something they are not. Yet, sometimes we need to toot our own horn, and now is such a time. Tell people North Carolina was First in Freedom. Then, use Walter Brennan’s saying to put in a little jab: “No brag, just fact!”

Gary Trawick is a retired Superior Court Judge, writer, and teller of stories. He and his wife, Jennings, live in Burgaw.

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