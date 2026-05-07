Commentary: Patricia Dew “Public Libraries For All”

“Libraries – Where ‘shhhhh!’ happens”. That’s what the T-shirt my friend gave me as a birthday present says, in bold fonts. While I appreciate the gift, the ‘shhhh!’ part doesn’t quite line up with the public libraries of today. The stereotypical cardigan-wearing, spinster-with-a-severe-bun librarian shushing everyone in sight is long gone, replaced by vibrant library staff creating welcoming spaces for everyone and everything.

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