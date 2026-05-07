© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Commentary: Patricia Dew “Public Libraries For All”

WHQR
Published May 7, 2026 at 11:27 AM EDT

“Libraries – Where ‘shhhhh!’ happens”. That’s what the T-shirt my friend gave me as a birthday present says, in bold fonts. While I appreciate the gift, the ‘shhhh!’ part doesn’t quite line up with the public libraries of today. The stereotypical cardigan-wearing, spinster-with-a-severe-bun librarian shushing everyone in sight is long gone, replaced by vibrant library staff creating welcoming spaces for everyone and everything.

WHQR commentaries don’t necessarily reflect the views of WHQR Public Media, its editorial staff, or its members.
Tags
Inside WHQR Culture/Arts