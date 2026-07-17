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The Newsroom

Kelly Kenoyer's Wilmington city hall investigation; Rachel Keith on the Upperman scholarship and Endowment nursing grant

By Kelly Kenoyer,
Rachel KeithBenjamin Schachtman
Published July 17, 2026 at 2:55 PM EDT

On today's show, Kelly Kenoyer discusses her months-long investigation into alleged morale issues in Wilmington City Hall. And Rachel Keith sits down to discuss her recent reporting on the Upperman family’s decision to stop supporting UNCW scholarships over the university’s anti-DEI policy, plus her recent efforts to track the $20 million nursing pipeline grant.

On this episode, Rachel Keith joins Ben Schachtman to follow up on two of her recent reports. First, the story of the Upperman family, successful and respected Black community leaders and alumni, who, after decades of supporting UNCW, are pulling scholarship funding because of the university’s anti-DEI policies. She’ll also share how months of efforts to better understand The Endowment’s $20-million nursing pipeline grant have yielded some data — but almost no one willing to sit down for a discussion.

But first, the City of Wilmington. Earlier this month, Kelly Kenoyer dropped her story on the city’s allegedly toxic workplace, the result of months of investigation. The article is pretty exhaustive, but we wanted to dig a little deeper into the challenging reporting process — as well as the responses, including from City Council.

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Kelly Kenoyer
Kelly Kenoyer is an Oregonian transplant on the East Coast. She attended University of Oregon’s School of Journalism as an undergraduate, and later received a Master’s in Journalism from University of Missouri- Columbia. Contact her by email at KKenoyer@whqr.org.
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Rachel Keith
Rachel is a graduate of UNCW's Master of Public Administration program, specializing in Urban and Regional Policy and Planning. She also received a Master of Education and two Bachelor of Arts degrees in Political Science and French Language and Literature from NC State University. She served as WHQR's News Fellow from 2017-2019. Contact her by email: rkeith@whqr.org
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Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
See stories by Benjamin Schachtman