Kelly Kenoyer's Wilmington city hall investigation; Rachel Keith on the Upperman scholarship and Endowment nursing grant
On today's show, Kelly Kenoyer discusses her months-long investigation into alleged morale issues in Wilmington City Hall. And Rachel Keith sits down to discuss her recent reporting on the Upperman family’s decision to stop supporting UNCW scholarships over the university’s anti-DEI policy, plus her recent efforts to track the $20 million nursing pipeline grant.
On this episode, Rachel Keith joins Ben Schachtman to follow up on two of her recent reports. First, the story of the Upperman family, successful and respected Black community leaders and alumni, who, after decades of supporting UNCW, are pulling scholarship funding because of the university’s anti-DEI policies. She’ll also share how months of efforts to better understand The Endowment’s $20-million nursing pipeline grant have yielded some data — but almost no one willing to sit down for a discussion.
But first, the City of Wilmington. Earlier this month, Kelly Kenoyer dropped her story on the city’s allegedly toxic workplace, the result of months of investigation. The article is pretty exhaustive, but we wanted to dig a little deeper into the challenging reporting process — as well as the responses, including from City Council.
Related:
- Wilmington City Council members respond to WHQR's reporting on morale at City Hall
- Firings and reorganization have created a climate of fear and confusion in city hall, some employees say
- WECT INVESTIGATES INSIDER: WHQR report details ‘climate of fear and confusion’ inside city hall
- Checking on The Endowment’s $22-million nursing pipeline grant yields some data, but little discussion
- UNCW Upperman family pulling future scholarship funds over UNC System’s equality policy