Wilmington City Council members respond to WHQR's reporting on morale at City Hall

Last week, WHQR published an in-depth investigation into firings, resignations, and morale at city hall in the midst of a substantial organizational realignment. Earlier this week, we asked city council to weigh in on the reporting. Four out of seven councilmembers wrote responses. JC Lyle, Chakema Clinton-Quintana, and Kevin Spears didn't respond. Below are the responses of the members of council who did reply.

Mayor Bill Saffo

I’ve lived in Wilmington my entire life and watched our city grow and change. We’re in a new chapter, and I believe we have to be ready to meet the needs of our citizens and respond faster and more effectively. I respect the Council-Manager form of government, which gives the City Manager responsibility for personnel and organizational decisions.

I’ve worked with three city managers who have each structured the organization differently. Every manager makes changes to how the city operates, and change is never easy. Not everyone will embrace every decision, but I believe we’re moving in a positive direction.

I support Becky and the work she’s doing. I’m focused on the future of Wilmington, and I believe the results will speak for themselves.

David Joyner

When Ms. Hawke was hired and approved unanimously by City Council, elected Republicans and Democrats agreed that top and immediate priorities should include infrastructure improvements and resolving vacancies and work-culture issues within the Wilmington Police Department. To those ends she recruited a Chief of Staff with extensive experience and success delivering local government Capital Improvement Projects on time and in budget. Our FY 27 budget reflects the painstaking work that has gone into planning and executing local infrastructure needs. She worked closely with Council as we conducted a nationwide search for a new Chief of Police and continues to work with our WPD Chief to implement a strategy to recruit and retain top talent in a law enforcement labor market in which virtually every agency nationwide is struggling to find young people looking to make policing a career.

The unanimous, bipartisan Council that hired Ms. Hawke also expressed concerns that high level City staff was siloed, and that many departments lacked meaningful collaboration. We were purposeful in our choice to bring in someone from outside of the organization to bring a fresh perspective and ideas.

I want the 1,100 employees who work for the City of Wilmington to love where they work and to feel respected by City leadership. To that end we have enacted a living wage model organization-wide and we have avoided any layoffs; our peers in County leadership cannot say the same. In turn, my evaluation of Ms. Hawke’s leadership will be her effectiveness in delivering infrastructure projects, improving our public safety departments, and improving resident satisfaction of city services.

Salette Andrews

I understand that some current and former employees have expressed concerns about recent organizational changes at City Hall. I take those concerns seriously, and I believe every employee deserves to be treated with dignity and respect.

At the same time, Wilmington operates under a Council-Manager form of government. Under that system, the City Council establishes policy and provides oversight, while the City Manager is responsible for the day-to-day administration of the organization, including personnel decisions. Respecting those distinct roles is important to preserving the integrity of our form of government.

I also believe it is important to remember that employment matters often involve confidential information that the public, and even members of Council, may not have access to. Just as City employees have rights and deserve fair treatment, so does our City Manager. Becky Hawke is entitled to the same fairness, due process, and respect that we would expect for any public employee. It would not be appropriate for me to draw conclusions or publicly speculate without knowing all of the facts.

If there are concerns about organizational culture, communication, or the effectiveness of City operations, those are appropriate subjects for Council oversight. I am committed to asking questions, listening carefully, and ensuring that City government remains accountable, professional, and focused on serving the people of Wilmington.

Cassidy Santaguida

Wilmington City Council members have a variety of responsibilities and duties in our roles as elected officials; one of those duties is the direct management of three city employees: the City Manager, City Attorney, and City Clerk. For legal reasons I cannot discuss evaluation of their performance or any of the specific personnel situations referred to in the WHQR article. I can share that I expect any person in the City Manager role to:

1. Fully investigate any claim, allegation, or evidence that an employee is misusing taxpayer dollars or has violated city policy in a manner that could erode public trust,

2. Take appropriate action, in accordance with the city’s guidelines, to address any policy violations, and

3. Hold all employees in supervisory roles accountable to this standard.

I have spoken with the City Attorney about public claims that employee separations from the city have been handled improperly and was advised that they have been conducted in line with best practices and city guidelines in a manner that is legally defensible.

Changes in large organizations can be challenging and uncomfortable, and it’s important to acknowledge that some staff may be feeling this way. I have worked through dozens of organizational changes in the public and private sector as both a low-level employee and a director-level manager, and there have always been challenges. In many of these situations, I have utilized Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs) and recommended them to others - the services provided can be a valuable third-party resource when adapting to changes at work.

Providing an EAP and promoting its usage should not be stigmatized, but rather seen as an indicator that an organization promotes the health and well-being of its employees. I encourage any city employee who has concerns about workplace culture to speak with their supervisor or HR. If someone doesn’t feel safe doing that they can reach out to me.

At the time of this statement, I haven’t had any city employees reach out to me regarding concerns about workplace culture. I have had multiple employees across departments and organizational levels pull me aside at community events, stop me in the hall at the Skyline Center, or send an email to share that they are excited about the direction of the city, or they feel valued by city leadership, or they feel hopeful about the future of the city.