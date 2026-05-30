Who was Edilberto Espinoza-Sierra? Plus, the messy world of public school funding

On today’s show, WHQR’s Aaleah McConnell has an intimate look at how the family of Edilberto Espinoza-Sierra is coping with grief and searching for justice, after the 21-year-old was killed by law enforcement in March. Aaleah has a recap of what happened and where things stand — and hears from family members.

Plus, WHQR’s Rachel Keith joins Ben Schachtman for a deep dive on education funding. We’ll start with The Endowment’s surprise announcement this week — a proposed $116 million grant to help the county pay for projects identified on the upcoming school bond. Then, a look at the ongoing funding struggles of public education — and some potential issues on the horizon.

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