Who was Edilberto Espinoza-Sierra? Plus, the messy world of public school funding
Aaleah McConnell has an intimate look at how the family of Edilberto Espinoza-Sierra is coping with grief and searching for justice, after the 21-year-old was killed by law enforcement in March. Plus, Rachel Keith and Ben Schachtman dig into public school funding, with a look at this year’s budget – and some potential issues on the horizon.
On today’s show, WHQR’s Aaleah McConnell has an intimate look at how the family of Edilberto Espinoza-Sierra is coping with grief and searching for justice, after the 21-year-old was killed by law enforcement in March. Aaleah has a recap of what happened and where things stand — and hears from family members.
Plus, WHQR’s Rachel Keith joins Ben Schachtman for a deep dive on education funding. We’ll start with The Endowment’s surprise announcement this week — a proposed $116 million grant to help the county pay for projects identified on the upcoming school bond. Then, a look at the ongoing funding struggles of public education — and some potential issues on the horizon.
Links:
- Praying for Justice: How one family is contending with police’s use of deadly force
- New Hanover County Schools Superintendent Dr. Chris Barnes on enrollment, upcoming budget
- The Endowment announces $116-million grant proposal to support New Hanover County Schools bond projects
- Education Law Center’s Making the Grade
- What we know about proposed NC teacher raises (WUNC)
Constitutional amendments to limit taxes pass NC legislature (WUNC)