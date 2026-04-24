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The Newsroom

What we've learned about the arrest of Corey Temoney, police use of force, and providing accountability

By Aaleah McConnell,
Benjamin Schachtman
Published April 24, 2026 at 1:34 PM EDT

On this edition of The Newsroom, WHQR News Director Ben Schachtman talks to reporter Aaleah McConnell, who has been looking into the arrest of a Wilmington man who claims he was the victim of law enforcement violence — and the laws and policies that govern the use of force by cops and deputies.

On today’s show, WHQR’s Aaleah McConnell shares what they’ve learned about an arrest that took place in November on Princess Place Drive in Wilmington, and was caught on video and shared on social media.

The roughly 2-minute video shows the 37-year-old Wilmington man Corey Temoney, who was arrested shortly before Thanksgiving last year. In the video, Temoney appears to be pinned down by a deputy from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, eventually with assistance from several members of the Wilmington Police Department, and one staff member of the Fire Department.

Temoney shared the video on social media, and it got a significant response, but the story never broke into the news cycle. After reviewing the video, we had a lot of questions, and I’m sure the community and the family involved are looking for the same answers we are.

On today’s show, Aaleah shares what we’ve learned from witnesses and a separate video of the incident — and we discuss what we don’t know or haven’t been able to corroborate. To that end, we’re hoping to acquire law enforcement video that could give us a better understanding of what happened.

We also discuss some of the policy — and Constitutional law — that guides how much force sworn officers can use, and when they can use it.

Videos and links

Below: Video posted to Facebook showing Corey Temoney's arrest in November of 2025. Warning: Contains explicit language.
Corey Temoney video

Below: Video clip shared by Dentra Waddell, Temoney's mother.
Mom's Video

Links:

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Aaleah McConnell
Aaleah McConnell is a Report for America corps member and a recent North Carolina implant from Atlanta, Georgia. They report on the criminal justice system in New Hanover County and surrounding areas. Before joining WHQR, they completed a fellowship with the States Newsroom, as a General Assignment Reporter for the Georgia Recorder. Aaleah graduated from Kennesaw State University with a degree in journalism and minored in African and African-American Diaspora studies. In their free time, Aaleah loves roller-skating and enjoys long walks with their dog Kai. You can reach them at <a href="mailto:amcconnell@whqr.org">amcconnell@whqr.org</a>.
See stories by Aaleah McConnell
Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
See stories by Benjamin Schachtman