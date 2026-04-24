What we've learned about the arrest of Corey Temoney, police use of force, and providing accountability

On today’s show, WHQR’s Aaleah McConnell shares what they’ve learned about an arrest that took place in November on Princess Place Drive in Wilmington, and was caught on video and shared on social media.

The roughly 2-minute video shows the 37-year-old Wilmington man Corey Temoney, who was arrested shortly before Thanksgiving last year. In the video, Temoney appears to be pinned down by a deputy from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, eventually with assistance from several members of the Wilmington Police Department, and one staff member of the Fire Department.

Temoney shared the video on social media, and it got a significant response, but the story never broke into the news cycle. After reviewing the video, we had a lot of questions, and I’m sure the community and the family involved are looking for the same answers we are.

On today’s show, Aaleah shares what we’ve learned from witnesses and a separate video of the incident — and we discuss what we don’t know or haven’t been able to corroborate. To that end, we’re hoping to acquire law enforcement video that could give us a better understanding of what happened.

We also discuss some of the policy — and Constitutional law — that guides how much force sworn officers can use, and when they can use it.

Videos and links

Below: Video posted to Facebook showing Corey Temoney's arrest in November of 2025. Warning: Contains explicit language.

Corey Temoney video

Below: Video clip shared by Dentra Waddell, Temoney's mother.

Mom's Video

Links: