The Newsroom

A chaotic, confusing month for WHA, a visit to a SparkNC campus, and WHQR's newest podcast

By Rachel Keith,
Kelly KenoyerLogan KennedyBenjamin Schachtman
Published January 16, 2026 at 12:34 PM EST

On today's show, Rachel Keith gives us a behind-the-scenes look at SparkNC, a program that gives students some real-world preparation for the technology industry. And, Kelly Kenoyer unpacks what’s going on with the confusion around Wilmington Housing Authority’s rent increases — and how we got here. Plus, a preview of WHQR’s latest limited series podcast, Re-Education Nation with Logan Kennedy.

On today’s show, my colleague Rachel Keith is looking under the hood of SparkNC — a public education program that takes a different approach to high school, by giving students hands-on experience dealing with the real-world challenges of the technology industry.

And we’ll have a preview of WHQR’s newest limited series podcast: Re-Education Nation, where host Logan Kennedy has been sitting down with teachers, advocates, and officials to dig deep into education issues in southeastern North Carolina.

But first, it’s been a chaotic month for Wilmington Housing Authority tenants, especially those in Creekwood. In early December, a letter went out to over a 100 residents, essentially telling them their rent would increase — no longer based on their income, but instead on the area's median income, a technical-sounding change that, in practical terms, could mean rents that doubled or tripled.

Getting information from WHA about why this happened, what it meant, and what would happen to tenants was not easy — and poor communication did nothing to assuage the fears of tenants who saw a fiscal cliff on the horizon and approaching fast.

In the end, the situation turned out to be less dire than many had feared – though not quite a total return to normal. But it leaves questions about how WHA gets information to tenants and the public.

Rachel Keith
Rachel is a graduate of UNCW's Master of Public Administration program, specializing in Urban and Regional Policy and Planning. She also received a Master of Education and two Bachelor of Arts degrees in Political Science and French Language &amp; Literature from NC State University. She served as WHQR's News Fellow from 2017-2019. Contact her by email: rkeith@whqr.org
Kelly Kenoyer
Kelly Kenoyer is an Oregonian transplant on the East Coast. She attended University of Oregon’s School of Journalism as an undergraduate, and later received a Master’s in Journalism from University of Missouri- Columbia. Contact her by email at KKenoyer@whqr.org.
Logan Kennedy
Logan Kennedy is a freelance journalist and radio broadcaster based in Columbus County, North Carolina. In his podcast Re-Education Nation, Kennedy went back to his roots as a student journalist to take a deep dive into the subject most important to him, the quality of public education for our students.
Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
