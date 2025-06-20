© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local
The Newsroom

What employees and safety data say about NHRMC's issues. Plus, understanding FERPA and book challenges

By Benjamin Schachtman,
Kelly KenoyerRachel Keith
Published June 20, 2025 at 4:09 PM EDT

WHQR News Director Ben Schachtman and reporter Kelly Kenoyer unpack some of our recent reporting about Novant NHRMC: staff interviews and watchdog data show some concerning trends at the hospital, but the newest leadership team says things are improving. And, Rachel Keith helps explain FERPA, the federal law protecting student privacy, and how it might be overused to protect public information, including parental book challenges.

On today’s show, Kelly Kenoyer helps me unpack some of our recent reporting about Novant NHRMC. Over the last several months, we’ve spoken with over a dozen current and former employees — and reviewed the years of safety data. Both showed concerning trends, but the newest leadership team says things are improving.

Related: With safety scores trending down and employees concerned, Novant NHRMC again says improvements are already underway

And, Rachel Keith helps explain FERPA, the federal law protecting student privacy, and how it might be overused to protect public information. The law played a key role in our reporting on the recent attempt to ban the young adult novel Blended in New Hanover County schools — but it’s part of a larger debate over privacy versus transparency.

Related: Does FERPA protect parents' identities when they challenge books? NC school districts offer mixed interpretations

Tags
The Newsroom Latest news
Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
See stories by Benjamin Schachtman
Kelly Kenoyer
Kelly Kenoyer is an Oregonian transplant on the East Coast. She attended University of Oregon’s School of Journalism as an undergraduate, and later received a Master’s in Journalism from University of Missouri- Columbia. Contact her by email at KKenoyer@whqr.org.
See stories by Kelly Kenoyer
Rachel Keith
Rachel is a graduate of UNCW's Master of Public Administration program, specializing in Urban and Regional Policy and Planning. She also received a Master of Education and two Bachelor of Arts degrees in Political Science and French Language & Literature from NC State University. She served as WHQR's News Fellow from 2017-2019. Contact her by email: rkeith@whqr.org or on Twitter @RachelKWHQR
See stories by Rachel Keith