What employees and safety data say about NHRMC's issues. Plus, understanding FERPA and book challenges
WHQR News Director Ben Schachtman and reporter Kelly Kenoyer unpack some of our recent reporting about Novant NHRMC: staff interviews and watchdog data show some concerning trends at the hospital, but the newest leadership team says things are improving. And, Rachel Keith helps explain FERPA, the federal law protecting student privacy, and how it might be overused to protect public information, including parental book challenges.
On today’s show, Kelly Kenoyer helps me unpack some of our recent reporting about Novant NHRMC. Over the last several months, we’ve spoken with over a dozen current and former employees — and reviewed the years of safety data. Both showed concerning trends, but the newest leadership team says things are improving.
Related: With safety scores trending down and employees concerned, Novant NHRMC again says improvements are already underway
And, Rachel Keith helps explain FERPA, the federal law protecting student privacy, and how it might be overused to protect public information. The law played a key role in our reporting on the recent attempt to ban the young adult novel Blended in New Hanover County schools — but it’s part of a larger debate over privacy versus transparency.
