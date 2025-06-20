What employees and safety data say about NHRMC's issues. Plus, understanding FERPA and book challenges

On today’s show, Kelly Kenoyer helps me unpack some of our recent reporting about Novant NHRMC. Over the last several months, we’ve spoken with over a dozen current and former employees — and reviewed the years of safety data. Both showed concerning trends, but the newest leadership team says things are improving.

And, Rachel Keith helps explain FERPA, the federal law protecting student privacy, and how it might be overused to protect public information. The law played a key role in our reporting on the recent attempt to ban the young adult novel Blended in New Hanover County schools — but it’s part of a larger debate over privacy versus transparency.

