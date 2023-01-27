PIOs: The good, the bad, and the ugly

On this episode, we’re talking about PIOs — Public Information Officers. More broadly, we’re talking about all the public employees who help government agencies communicate with the press and the public. When everything goes well, a good relationship between the press and PIOs means important, timely information gets to the public.

But, things don’t always go well.

So, this week, we’re joined by WHQR journalist Rachel Keith to look at the good, the bad, and the ugly when it comes to public communication. To help unpack it all, we’re also joined by three guests who have studied, and lived, the relationship between journalists and PIOs.

Our guests for this show:

Mark Stencel is an Adjunct Instructor of Journalism and Public Policy at Duke University’s DeWitt Wallace Center for Media and Democracy and Co-director of the Duke Reporter’s Lab.

is an Adjunct Instructor of Journalism and Public Policy at Duke University’s DeWitt Wallace Center for Media and Democracy and Co-director of the Duke Reporter’s Lab. Jennifer Dandron is a former journalist who turned to public communications, serving as the former PIO for the Wilmington Police Department and the City of Wilmington. She’s now the Executive Communications Manager for Lowe’s Companies.

Mike McGill also started off in journalism, working for the National Journal, CNN, and CBS’s DC-area affiliate. He was the former Chief Communications Officer for CFPUA before founding his own company, WaterPIO , which consults utilities on public communications strategy.

Links: