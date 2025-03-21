Celebrating Sunshine Week and Blerd culture
On today’s show, Rachel Keith celebrates Sunshine Week, an annual event focused on open government and transparency. In honor of this year’s sunshine week, we’re taking a look at government speech policies — we’ll dig into how much public employees, including college professors, can say when they talk to journalists or speak out on political issues. And, later on today’s show, Aaleah McConnell takes a personal look a being a Blerd — that’s a black nerd – and the art, music, and film that exists at the intersection of those two cultures.
- Aaleah McConnell's podcast: Exploring 3 Chambers and what it means to be a Blerd
Below: New Hanover County abridged policies