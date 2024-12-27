The WHQR news team reflects on 2024, and looks ahead to next year
On this year-end episode, WHQR News Director Ben Schachtman looks back over a wild year's worth of reporting with journalists Rachel Keith, Aaleah McConnell, Kelly Kenoyer, and Nikolai Mather.
A few of the pieces we referenced in this episode:
- Dr. Charles Foust out as NHCS superintendent, following release of negative staff climate survey results — Rachel's reporting on the firing of the New Hanover County Schools district superintendent.
- Rachel's CFCC reporting (Google Doc)
- "You have to fully empathize with what you did”: Restorative justice comes to North Carolina — Aaleah and Kelly's deep dive on restorative justice.
- "Try to stay positive." The lives of our homeless neighbors in downtown Wilmington — Kelly's collection of profiles, a project she worked on with photojournalist Maddy Gray.
- Digging into the election result data shows a few surprises in Brunswick County — Some of Nikolai's reporting on the evolving politics in Brunswick County.
- "We exist": Monthly show brings drag queens to Brunswick County — Nikolai's report on what appears to be the first drag show in the historically conservative county.