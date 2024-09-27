© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Local
The Newsroom

"You have to fully empathize with what you did”: Restorative justice comes to North Carolina

By Kelly Kenoyer,
Aaleah McConnell
Published September 27, 2024 at 11:22 AM EDT

Reconciliation and restoration are key to relationships: but they rarely come up in the criminal justice system. That may soon change, as North Carolina makes Restorative Justice an integrated part of the Department of Public Safety.

The justice system frames criminal cases in a particular way: the state versus the defendant.

That means the victims are peripheral to their own cases, often feeling a loss of control even as they seek justice.

But an alternative method has come to the fore in recent years: restorative justice. It treats crime as a problem for the entire community, a harm that must be mended. And it treats the perpetrator as someone who can make amends: even in cases as severe as rape and murder.

We’ll hear from both sides of restorative justice: both a victim and a defendant. One survived a brutal rape, and one committed a murder. Both say their experiences with restorative justice were life-changing, unforgettable, and important.

North Carolina is on the cusp of codifying restorative justice into its victim services programs, joining dozens of other states. We’ll dig into what that means, right after this break.

Music:

  • Générique by Miles Davis
  • Blue in Green by Miles Davis
  • Rocker by Miles Davis
  • If Trees Could Talk by Giving Tree
Kelly Kenoyer
Kelly Kenoyer is an Oregonian transplant on the East Coast. She attended University of Oregon’s School of Journalism as an undergraduate, and later received a Master’s in Journalism from University of Missouri- Columbia. Contact her on Twitter @Kelly_Kenoyer or by email: KKenoyer@whqr.org.
Aaleah McConnell
Aaleah McConnell is a Report for America corps member and a recent North Carolina implant from Atlanta, Georgia. They report on the criminal justice system in New Hanover County and surrounding areas. Before joining WHQR, they completed a fellowship with the States Newsroom, as a General Assignment Reporter for the Georgia Recorder. Aaleah graduated from Kennesaw State University with a degree in journalism and minored in African and African-American Diaspora studies. In their free time, Aaleah loves roller-skating and enjoys long walks with their dog Kai. You can reach them at amcconnell@whqr.org.
