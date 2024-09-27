"You have to fully empathize with what you did”: Restorative justice comes to North Carolina

The justice system frames criminal cases in a particular way: the state versus the defendant.

That means the victims are peripheral to their own cases, often feeling a loss of control even as they seek justice.

But an alternative method has come to the fore in recent years: restorative justice. It treats crime as a problem for the entire community, a harm that must be mended. And it treats the perpetrator as someone who can make amends: even in cases as severe as rape and murder.

We’ll hear from both sides of restorative justice: both a victim and a defendant. One survived a brutal rape, and one committed a murder. Both say their experiences with restorative justice were life-changing, unforgettable, and important.

North Carolina is on the cusp of codifying restorative justice into its victim services programs, joining dozens of other states. We’ll dig into what that means, right after this break.

