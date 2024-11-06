© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Digging into the election result data shows a few surprises in Brunswick County

WHQR | By Nikolai Mather
Published November 6, 2024 at 4:44 PM EST
A group of several dozen older white people sit in a conference room watching TV.
Nikolai Mather
/
WHQR
Brunswick County Democrats during their 2024 watch party in Leland. The county GOP also held a watch party, but it was closed to the press.

Unofficial results show Republicans sweeping the board in Brunswick County last night, including in the hotly contested county commissioners' race. But the data also shows a changing — and potentially more purple — county.

The most decisive victories of the night went to statehouse elected officials. Republican State Rep. Charlie Miller handily won his race against Democrat Jill Brown to represent the 19th District, covering much of the southern half of Brunswick County. So did Republican Rep. Frank Iler, who defeated Democrat Charles Jones for the northern half of the county in District 17.

But unlike Miller, who saw no less than 59% support in all precincts, Iler had to put up a fight. In fact, one precinct — SB 01, covering Bolivia — went blue. There, Jones won 60% of the vote.

A map of Brunswick County's precincts. Each one is colored red - Republican - except one located towards the middle of the county, which is blue - Democrat. A table shows the numbers: Democrat Charles Jones got 60% of the vote, or 264 votes, and Republican Frank Iler got 40% of the vote, or 175 votes.
North Carolina State Board of Elections
Unofficial results show precinct SB 01, which covers Bolivia, going blue for Charles Jones this year.

Iler also struggled to win a majority in NB 05 (Navassa) and NB 06 (Brunswick Forest), which polled 52% Iler and 53% Iler, respectively.

Republican State Sen. Bill Rabon won about 60% of the vote in his race for District 8 (covering Columbus, Brunswick, and a chunk of New Hanover County) against political newcomer Katherine Randall, the Democratic challenger. Randall nabbed only 37% of the vote in Brunswick County, but came exceptionally close to victory in those same precincts: Brunswick Forest (49% Randall) and Navassa (also 49% Randall.)

These nail-biting numbers are nothing new for Bolivia, Navassa, or Brunswick Forest. Back in 2020, Navassa went blue for Tom Simmons, who at the time was challenging Iler for his seat. And when Eric Terashima went up against Iler in 2022, Bolivia went blue. Terashima also came extraordinarily close to winning Navassa and Brunswick Forest two years ago — that year, Iler only captured 51% of the vote in Brunswick Forest and 52% in Navassa. In other words, his victory in those precincts came down to a couple dozen voters.

Like the legislative campaigns, the races for Brunswick County's Board of Commissioners has also gotten more complicated as a result of a shifting electorate.

For months, constituents have been watching what both Brunswick County Democrats and Republicans have said was the most competitive local race in recent memory.

When the dust settled last night, all three seats went to the Republican incumbents: Pat Sykes, Frank Williams, and Mike Forte. But what's interesting about those races is not that the Republicans won, but how they almost lost.

Much like Iler's case, some precincts showed fairly close races. Take SB 03 (Mosquito 2, better known as St. James), where Miller captured 59% of the vote this year. In that same precinct — in the same year, on the same ballot — only 51% of voters also supported Forte. It's a similar story in SB 04 and 05, a.k.a. Southport 1 and 2: Forte only took 53% of voters in what historically has been a reliably Republican community.

A map of the precincts in southern Brunswick County. One towards the center - SB 03, or Mosquito 2, which covers St. James - is outlined in yellow. A table to the left shows the unofficial results: Republican Charlie Miller won 59% of the vote, or 4,651 votes, and Democrat Jill Brown won 41%, or 3,209 votes.
1 of 2  — miller mosquito 2.png
Unofficial results show Miller taking 59% of the vote in SB 03, or Mosquito 2, which covers St. James.
North Carolina State Board of Elections
But in that same precinct, incumbent Republican county commissioner Mike Forte only takes 52% of the vote.
2 of 2  — mosquito 2 forte.png
But in that same precinct, incumbent Republican county commissioner Mike Forte only takes 52% of the vote.
North Carolina State Board of Elections

Williams also had a rough go of it in those precincts. He took 52% of the vote in St. James, 53% in Southport 1 and 53% in Southport 2. Williams also barely nabbed a majority with 51% in Navassa and Brunswick Forest.

The strongest showing for an incumbent commissioner was for Sykes. She still only hit 53% in Southport 1 and 55% in Southport 2, but in other problem areas — like Navassa and Brunswick Forest — she had a much more comfortable lead over unaffiliated candidate Bob Fulton.

Brunswick County had one more surprise on election night. For the first time in 20 years, a Democratic gubernatorial candidate won the county. Attorney General Josh Stein captured 48% of the vote in Brunswick County.

Votes aren't finalized until the canvass on Friday, November 15 — which could shift vote totals. WHQR will continue to report on these results. To explore election night results in Brunswick County, visit ncsbe.gov.
Local
Nikolai Mather
Nikolai Mather is a Report for America corps member from Pittsboro, North Carolina. He covers rural communities in Pender County, Brunswick County and Columbus County. He graduated from UNC Charlotte with degrees in genocide studies and political science. Prior to his work with WHQR, he covered religion in Athens, Georgia and local politics in Charlotte, North Carolina. In his spare time, he likes working on cars and playing the harmonica. You can reach him at nmather@whqr.org.
See stories by Nikolai Mather