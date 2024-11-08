Cape Fear election results: Purple districts, ballot-splitting voters, and uncertain outcomes

On today’s show, we’ll be digging into the 2024 election results for races from around the Cape Fear region. We’ll be joined by my WHQR colleagues Nikolai Mather, Kelly Kenoyer — to talk about board of commissioners and state house races from Brunswick and New Hanover County — and Rachel Keith, who’ll help us take stock of the school board race in New Hanover County. We'll also sit down with Johanna Still from our partners at The Assembly — to dig into the expensive and contentious race between Michael Lee and David Hill for state senate, and the less expensive but still contentious race for District Attorney.

And, an extremely important caveat, there are a significant number of mail-in and provisional ballots that will be counted on Thursday, November 14. Those ballots have not yet been included in the vote totals — and could easily change or even flip the races discussed on this show.

