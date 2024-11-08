Cape Fear election results: Purple districts, ballot-splitting voters, and uncertain outcomes
On this episode, we unpack the evolving electorate and their unpredictable down-ballot choices. Plus, a cloud of uncertainty hangs over New Hanover County races with a growing number of uncounted absentee ballots that count easily swing the race for school board and commissioner seats.
On today’s show, we’ll be digging into the 2024 election results for races from around the Cape Fear region. We’ll be joined by my WHQR colleagues Nikolai Mather, Kelly Kenoyer — to talk about board of commissioners and state house races from Brunswick and New Hanover County — and Rachel Keith, who’ll help us take stock of the school board race in New Hanover County. We'll also sit down with Johanna Still from our partners at The Assembly — to dig into the expensive and contentious race between Michael Lee and David Hill for state senate, and the less expensive but still contentious race for District Attorney.
And, an extremely important caveat, there are a significant number of mail-in and provisional ballots that will be counted on Thursday, November 14. Those ballots have not yet been included in the vote totals — and could easily change or even flip the races discussed on this show.
Links:
- 2024 Election results for the Cape Fear region
- "Second estimate" increases number of uncounted New Hanover County absentee ballots
- The Dive: Gunning for Your Boss' Job (The Assembly and WHQR)
- Attack ads in District Attorney’s race anger staff, former DA
- Digging into the election result data shows a few surprises in Brunswick County