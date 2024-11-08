© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Cape Fear election results: Purple districts, ballot-splitting voters, and uncertain outcomes

By Benjamin Schachtman
Published November 8, 2024 at 5:19 PM EST

On this episode, we unpack the evolving electorate and their unpredictable down-ballot choices. Plus, a cloud of uncertainty hangs over New Hanover County races with a growing number of uncounted absentee ballots that count easily swing the race for school board and commissioner seats.

On today’s show, we’ll be digging into the 2024 election results for races from around the Cape Fear region. We’ll be joined by my WHQR colleagues Nikolai Mather, Kelly Kenoyer — to talk about board of commissioners and state house races from Brunswick and New Hanover County — and Rachel Keith, who’ll help us take stock of the school board race in New Hanover County. We'll also sit down with Johanna Still from our partners at The Assembly — to dig into the expensive and contentious race between Michael Lee and David Hill for state senate, and the less expensive but still contentious race for District Attorney.

And, an extremely important caveat, there are a significant number of mail-in and provisional ballots that will be counted on Thursday, November 14. Those ballots have not yet been included in the vote totals — and could easily change or even flip the races discussed on this show.

Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
