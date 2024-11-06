2024 Election results for the Cape Fear region

These results are based on preliminary vote totals finalized on the canvass on Friday, November 15 if the races are sufficiently close—within 1% of the total votes cast for any two candidates—a candidate has until the end of the day on Monday, November 18, to request a recount. Vote totals are subject to change slightly as provisional ballots are added during the canvass process.

North Carolina, notorious for ballot splinting, again backed the Republican candidate for President — Donald Trump — and the Democratic candidate for Governor — former Attorney General Josh Stein.

Stein defeated Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, whose campaign was deflated by scandal; the race for Governor was one of the earliest called in the evening.

In another high-profile race, Democrat Maurice "Mo" Green defeated Republican Michele Morrow by several points. The usually quiet race was elevated but increase campaign spending, especially by Green, and by Morrow's controversial past social media comments — including calling for the public execution of former president Barack Obama.

Based on preliminary results, Republicans have maintained their majority in the state House and Senate — but Democrats have broken the supermajority, meaning the GOP will not be able to overrule Stein's vetoes automatically.



Cape Fear Region House and Senate races

All Cape Fear region incumbents for the House and Senate maintained their seats in the North Carolina legislature.

State Senator Michael Lee has retained his seat for District 7, defeating Democrat David Hill and Libertarian John Evans. Lee won 52% (62,344) of the vote over Hill’s 44% (51,935).

Incumbent State Senator Bill Rabon, a Republican for District 8, defeated Democrat Katherine Randall. Rabon won with 60% (86,614) of the vote, while Randall garnered the remaining 57,787.

Republican Senator for District 9, Brent Jackson, won over Democrat Jamie Bowles. Jackson took 65% (70,427) of the vote to Bowles’ 35% (36,478).

House Representative Carson Smith of District 16 won 71% (35,717) of the vote over Democrat Frances Lakey's 29% (14,600).

Republican House Representative Ted Davis for District 19 won over Democrat Jonathan Berger. Davis received 56% (31,545) of the vote to Berger’s 38% (24,798).

Charlie Miller, House Representative for District 19, defeated Jill Brown. Miller got 62% (40,970) of the vote compared to Brown’s 39% (25,569).

House Representative Frank Iller defeated Charles Jones. Iller received 62% (41,871) of the vote. Jones got 38% (25,331).

Democrat Deb Butler ran unopposed for her seat in District 18, although write-in campaigns took roughly 17.5%.

District Attorney’s race

The race to fill the position held for 20 years by Democrat Ben David was contentious this year. Preliminary vote totals show Republican Jason Smith took the majority of votes — 89,583 in Pender and New Hanover County — compared to Democrat Rebecca Zimmer Donaldson’s 78,046.

New Hanover County Board of Commissioners

Three seats were open for the Board of Commissioners: three incumbents and three challengers.

Incumbent Republican Bill Rivenbark, the current chairman of the board of commissioners, was the top vote-getter with 17.25% (61,916). He was followed by Republican Dane Scalise, who was appointed last year and appears to have won the election for his first full term with 16.87% (60,559).

Taking the third seat was Democrat Stephanie Walker, who previously served a term on the school board, with 16.8% (60,306). Walker narrowly defeated fellow Democrat Jonathan Barfield, a longtime incumbent, who received 16.73% (60,057).

Right now, Scalise, Walker, and Barfield all appear within the margin for a potential recount — which is 1% of the combined votes cast for any two candidates.

Two other challengers, Republican John Hinnant, taking 16.28% (58,445), and Democrat Cassidy Santaguida, taking 16.06% (57,652) appear outside the recount range. That could change during the canvass, but it's not very likely.

New Hanover County School Board

Three school board seats were open and no current board members ran as incumbents.

For the school board, former Democratic member Judy Justice was the top vote-getter by a comfortable margin, taking 17.42% (62,631). Justice previously served on the board from 2018 to 2022.

Newcomer Democrat Tim Merrick took the second seat with 16.92% (60,830), followed by Republican challenger David Perry with 16.71% (60,069).

Democrat Jerry Jones, with 16.53% (59,447), and Republican Nikki Bascome, with 16.43% (59,058), didn’t make the top three, but they are still in the recount range.

Republican Natosha Tew, with 16% (57,517), is not currently within the recount range. As with the commissioners race, that could change with provisional ballots added during the canvass, but it is not highly likely.